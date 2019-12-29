Neighbors say accident on West Glen Road in Norfolk left them without power

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side viewer Patrick Taffe.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Neighbors on West Glen Road in Norfolk say they were woken up by a loud boom Saturday night.

Norfolk dispatchers say they received the call at 9:18 p.m.

10 On Your Side learned that a car came around a bend, hit a power pole, a smaller tree and then hit another larger tree before coming to a rest.

Debris from the crash was scattered across neighbor’s yards.

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side viewer Luiggy Bermudez.

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side viewer Patrick Taffe.

Neighbors added that crews were out this morning replacing the damaged power pole. Reports show that power was restored around 10 a.m.

WAVY News is working to learn if anyone was injured or is facing any charges.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.