Neighbors in Spence Crossing area of VB frustrated with car break-ins

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Neighbors living in Spence Crossing are coming together to try and stop a group of thieves.

“They’re checking all the doors, all car doors in our driveways to see if they’re open, to see if there’s anything they can steal,” said neighbor Lindsay Descovich.

A few different neighbors shared their surveillance videos with us that showed thieves rummaging through cars and pulling on door handles.

“If they’ve seen something lying in the car seat, they have bashed windows and stole stuff,” she said.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified says more people in the neighborhood are getting cameras.

“I’ve strategically parked my car every night trying to get video of these kids,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of security companies in our neighborhood for sure,” said Descovich.

Neighbors say they talk with each other often since the crime has continued.

“We just want it to stop. We’re tired of it, I mean, its almost weekly and neighbors are like it happened again, it happened again, when is it going to stop?” said Descovich.

