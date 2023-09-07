NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit of a vehicle that lasted for nearly 90 minutes Thursday and extended from Norfolk into Virginia Beach ended near Witchduck Road with a man being led out of water in police custody.

(WAVY Photo from video – Andy Fox)

Police said the pursuit began at 5:39 p.m. near Northampton Boulevard and ended at Interstate 264 at the Witchduck Road exit at 7:05 p.m. The pursuit, according to police dispatch, was for a person with warrants for a stolen vehicle.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox saw the chase unfold, with at least 12 police units in pursuit, and was at the scene when police were bringing a man into custody.

ONLY ON 10. Here is more video of the man taken out of the water. He yelled something at me. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zXzNGw5Qrv — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVYTV) September 7, 2023

Police still on scene. Told by Norfolk police they will have a statement on what happened. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/mLhHC3LMxW — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVYTV) September 7, 2023

The man appeared to shout something to 10 On Your Side reporter Andy Fox, who then asked the man, “What did you do?”

He responded, but it wasn’t immediately clear what the man said.

Norfolk Police said they would have a statement on the incident.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia State Police assisted Norfolk Police in the pursuit, and the Virginia Department of Transportation closed the Witchduck exit.