Nearly 5,000 lose power in Newport News

UPDATE: — Power appears to be restored for nearly all 5,000 customers affected. Dominion was still working on two smaller areas totaling about 400 people as of 9:30 a.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 5,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in Newport News.

Dominion says an area with about 4,400 customers in north Newport News off Warwick Blvd. is without power due to an equipment fire. The estimated time for repairs is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A smaller area with about 350 customers across I-64 is also without power, but the cause is still under investigation. Dominion also expects to restore power there between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To view Dominion’s power outage map and get up-to-date repair estimates, click here.