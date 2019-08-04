Nearly 40,000 without power after severe storm system moves through Hampton Roads on Sunday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people are without power after a powerful thunderstorm system moved through the region Sunday night.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, nearly 30,000 customers are without power in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers tells 10 On Your Side units responded to a transformer fire near Town Center around 5 p.m.

There are over 3,000 customers without power in Hampton and over 4,000 in Newport News, according to the map.

In total, nearly 40,000 Dominion customers are seeing outages in the region.

According the National Weather Service, there is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Virginia Beach until 6:30 p.m.