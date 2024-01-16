OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks Association of Realtors has called for North Carolina residents to write the state’s insurance commissioner to reject what it says is a “cash-grab” by insurance companies to raise homeowner insurance rates by more than 40%, and nearly 100% for coastal residents.

It said big insurance companies that are represented by the North Carolina Rate Bureau, or NCRB, have requested that North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to increase homeowner insurance rates by 42.2%. That increase, the realtors’ group said, would mean a 99.4% increase for homeowners living near the coast.

It said with homeowners facing significant increases in property taxes, groceries and other necessities, North Carolina residents are struggling, and added that “adding to this burden is unacceptable.”

It calls people to write the North Carolina Department of Insurance by going to this link.