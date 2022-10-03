VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.

Leach, of Hoke County, North Carolina, was named a suspect in the homicide of 32-year-old Michael Morgan after multiple interviews, neighborhood canvassing and a review of surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. Hoke was found dead by a family member in his Lumber Bridge home on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Leach is being held without bond and more charges are likely, authorities say. ATF and the Virginia Beach Police Department assisted in the case.