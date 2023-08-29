HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDOT’s ferry division is preparing for potential impacts this week from Idalia.

They say the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry won’t run on Wednesday to keep it safe from the storm, and other routes will be suspended if conditions worsen.

You can sign up for real-time updates on any changes with the Ferry Information Notification System (FINS) at www.ncdot.gov/fins.

Any suspended routes will resume when it’s safe to do so, NCDOT says.

Idalia, which was upgraded to a hurricane early Tuesday, is expected to bring tropical storm winds and heavy rain to the region Wednesday evening, after first impacting the Gulf Coast of Florida as a major hurricane.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has already issued a state of emergency to help mobilize resources.