NC COVID-19 May 7 update: Reported daily death more than double in 24-hour period

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday with 1,932 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are down and currently stand at 1,061.

Overall, the state has reported 980,948 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate remains at 4.4%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,780 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The state saw an additional 42 COVID-19 related deaths Friday. That is more than double the previous 24-hour period.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 734 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,759 — 43 deaths

Camden 659 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,456 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,539 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,106 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,092– 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,355 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 1009 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 50.3%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 43.6%