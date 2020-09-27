NC agencies work with FBI to arrest 3 men on firearms, drug-related charges

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — Multiple agencies in North Carolina worked together over the past week to make several arrests on drug-related and firearms-related charges.

Officers from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police Department, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) joined forces to get three men off the streets northeastern North Carolina.

Quayshaun L’Quan Banks was arrested on a federal warrant for a drug offense and is being detained at Albemarle District Jail without bond.

Jaquan Dyshea Lamb was arrested on a federal warrant for a firearm offense and is being detained at Albemarle District Jail without bond.

Jaylen Nashawn Spivey was arrested on a state warrant for possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Spivey is being detained at Albemarle District Jail under a $675,000 secured bond.

