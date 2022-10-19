VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy veteran who police say killed a man with a dumbbell while on a “crack bender” pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

Jason Jablonski had faced a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 45-year-old Herbert Bryant back in March at the Eastwick Village Apartments on Edenham Court.

A woman who spoke with police after the killing said she was smoking crack around midnight inside her apartment with a group that included Bryant, Jablonski and Jablonski’s girlfriend, Heather Totty, who also lived at the apartment.

The woman told police she woke up later to sounds of screaming and banging in Totty’s room, court documents showed. The woman heard Totty saying “He’s freaking out! Knock him the f— out!” and Jablonski say “You don’t come in my girl’s house and destroy it.”

Police say Jablonski, a 12-year Navy veteran who was married with three kids at the time, beat Bryant with a dumbbell and pushed it down on Bryant’s neck until he stopped moving.

Jablonski and Totty then dragged Bryant’s body outside, police said. The two then drove away before being located at a nearby hotel. Totty was charged with accessory after the fact.

Jablonski is next due in court for sentencing on Jan. 10.