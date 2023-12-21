VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An active-duty U.S. Navy sailor faces multiple charges after authorities say he planned to rape a minor.

The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed Adam Brazier planned the act with a detective who was working undercover to investigate offenders.

Police say Brazier also solicited child sexual abuse material from undercover detectives on multiple occasions.

Brazier faces charges of solicit another to commit rape with a minor less than 13 years of age, solicitation of child pornography and use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children.