NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy ordnance was found Tuesday morning in a barge in Norfolk’s Lyon Shipyard.

“Our one [near fire range] NFR crew and our FM were on scene for approximately two hours total, and our objective was to assist the yard staff with their evacuation of the barge and the area surrounding it,” said Norfolk Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey.

The ordnance, which was described as “very old,” was determined to belong to the Navy, and it was turned over to Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians (EOD) and bomb squad upon their arrival at the scene. The NFR crew was able to clear the scene before 10 a.m.

The specific ordnance dredged is not known at this time.