NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On February 10, Blair Middle School will welcome U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher Grady for the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (VCJCS) STEM Challenge.

The VCJCS Stem Challenge provides students with supplies to engineer a device that can support a can of vegetables. The challenge strives to promote “collaborative, real world-relevant learning that fosters innovation” as well as helping students develop skill sets such as creativity, media literacy, communication, and initiative according to VCJCS officials.

Students initially met with Admiral Grady via Zoom meeting on January 30 and have spent the past two weeks perfecting their designs. February 10, Admiral Grady and his wife, Christine Grady, will visit the school at noon to meet with students, and judge and score their creations. A prize will be awarded to the winning team.

Grady currently serves as the twelfth Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Nation’s second highest-ranking military officer. Admiral Grady was previously stationed in Hampton Roads as the Commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command.