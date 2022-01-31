Navigating the net: How to talk to your kids about internet safety and monitor their devices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All month, 10 On Your Side has been helping parents keep their kids safe online.

WAVY-TV 10’s four-part series covered the psychological toll social media can take, how to stop your kids from imitating dangerous challenges they see online and what types of apps parents should watch out for.

Today, Virginia Beach-based cybersecurity expert Len Gonzales shares his tips for talking to your kids about online safety and monitoring their devices for dangers.

Gonzales’ kids are grown and gone now, but he says if he had to do it all over again in the age of social media: “Knowing what I know now, there’d be a lot of rules.”

Gonzales now owns and operates Ally Cyber Investigations, but he first spent decades gathering intelligence and investigating for the U.S. Navy.

Eventually, he wrote a book to help parents understand the online dangers their kids face.

“They don’t understand what they’re involved in,” he said. “They get contacted by people from all over the globe and next thing you know, they’re talking to a stranger.”

Gonzales says keep your kids safe begins simply by talking through responsibilities and obligations – both for you and for them.

“[Parents agree to] provide a safe environment, communication, engagement and always be familiar with their children’s activity online,” he said. “Children have certain responsibilities in return. They should ask permission to download certain apps, they should let their parents know if they’re in contact with certain people online, what they’re sharing, names of apps, types of apps.”

Even with an agreement in place, Gonzales says parents need to constantly monitor their kids’ devices.

“If you do that often enough, you’ll become more familiar with the environment,” he said. “You’re more easily able to pick out what should be there, what shouldn’t be there.”

Knowing what should and shouldn’t be there goes back to engaging with your child and knowing who they are and what they like to do.

“If I know my child’s personality, I’m going to look on his phone and I should see gaming apps, I should see apps related to games,” he said. “If I see other apps, like live broadcasting or dating or self-destructing or hiding apps, then we might have something going on that we might need to talk about.”