NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA) will conduct an active shooter exercise at the installation’s Air Mobility Command Terminal on Nov. 29.

The exercise is a cooperative effort between NAVSTA and several other state and local agencies including Fire and Emergency Services, Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police and Customs and Border Patrol.

According to Capt. Janet Days, the purpose of the exercise is to test Security Forces and First Responders in a stressful realistic simulation.

“We have nearly 70,000 people who live and work on our installation and it is my responsibility to ensure their safety,” said Days. “We want them to be able to come to work in a safe and secure environment and these exercises help us make sure we can do that.”

Those near the exercise may see or hear a large presence of security personnel and first responders on or around the terminal beginning around 11 a.m. Commuters on Interstate 564 may also see exercise activity but should not be alarmed by the exercise.