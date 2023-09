WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — 50 new U.S. citizens took the oath of allegiance in a naturalization ceremony on Monday in Williamsburg.

It was held at Colonial Williamsburg in partnerships with the Williamsburg Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Actor-interpreter Bryan Austin gave the keynote address and Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Cliff Fleet gave the welcome speech.

The tradition at Colonial Williamsburg dates back to 1976.