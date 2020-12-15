Natural gas leak in Hertford fixed, residents can return home after being displaced for a week

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — A natural gas leak in Hertford has been repaired a week after a NCDOT contractor struck the line while doing construction at the Wynne Fork Road Bridge.

Some nearby residents had to be evacuated from their homes while crews finished the repair work.

Piedmont Natural Gas said Tuesday the repair was complete and families could return home Tuesday night. It came 24 hours ahead of schedule, Piedmont said, because inclement weather didn’t delay construction after all.

Piedmont says the new bypass line is now fully operational and no natural gas is leaking, and environmental measures put in place since the beginning of construction effectively protected nearby Raccoon Creek’s water and wildlife. Natural gas was still available to customers during the repairs.

The local incident command center set up after the incident will be deactivated on Wednesday, Piedmont said.

10 On Your Side confirmed construction crews with S.T. Wooten of Wilson, N.C. were working on the new bridge and were driving pilings around 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 when they ruptured the major transmission line.

According to NCDOT, construction on the bridge replacement began in August and was slated for completion in late April. It’s unclear how the incident will affect that timeline.