PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday is National Rescue Dog Day!

Cannon (Courtesy of Claire Martin-Tellis)

Zelenskyy (left) and Pluto (Courtesy of Sarah Fearing)

If you’re looking to adopt, there are plenty of local shelters you can reach out to here.

The Norfolk SPCA in particular really needs help from families who can adopt or foster a dog. All the supplies, including medical care, will be provided by the shelter.