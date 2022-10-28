PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local law enforcement, pharmacies and other locations across Hampton Roads are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29.

The annual initiative through the Drug Enforcement Agency encourages the public to discard unneeded prescription drugs to prevent medication misuse.

The DEA has instructions on how to dispose of certain drugs on their website.

There are also collection sites nationwide to drop off unneeded drugs. To find the one closest to you, put your zip code and other information into their locator tool.