VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is commemorating the lives of those who died while experiencing homelessness through a memorial.

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is a time for people across the nation to come together. It is typically held on the longest night of the year, or the winter solstice. Virginia Beach residents are welcomed to join Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation, the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission and the BEACH Community Partnership on Thursday, Dec. 21, at the House Resource Center.

“Every day, so many in our community are working together to impact the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their housing,” said Ruth Hill, director of Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation. “From the churches that host overnight shelter during the winter to our nonprofit partners that connect the homeless to permanent housing to our Housing Resource Center staff who assist families and individuals in finding or sustaining stable housing, and more. This day is a powerful reminder that our work must continue and one we hope will inspire more in our community to join our mission of making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Virginia Beach, until everyone is able to have a safe warm place to call home.”