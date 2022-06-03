PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday is National Donut Day and local bakeries and national chains have freebies and other deals to celebrate.

Local deals

Duck Donuts is giving out a free cinnamon sugar donut (in-store only)

Emily’s Donuts (Williamsburg) is giving away a free glazed donut at checkout

O’s Donuts (Norfolk) is giving away a free classic donut with any purchase

Okie Doughkie Donuts (Virginia Beach) is giving away one free yeast donut from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Sandy Pony Donuts (Chincoteague) is giving away one free donut for anyone who wears something with donuts

National deals