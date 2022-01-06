NASA Wallops will try to launch sounding rocket Thursday night

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Wallops now plans to launch a sounding rocket on Thursday night.

The launch window for the Black Brant 9 is between 10 p.m. Thursday night and 2 a.m. Friday morning. It was originally supposed to be launched on Jan. 4, but was delayed due to inclement weather.

The sounding rocket is carrying a DXL experiment, which will study the origin of soft X-rays in the galaxy that impact technology such as radio and GPS in Earth’s atmosphere.

Weather conditions however may delay the launch again, as rain is expected to move into the region around the launch window. The Chincoteague area and the rest of the Eastern Shore are expected to see snow Friday morning, but not as much as earlier this week.

You can watch live coverage on NASA’s YouTube page starting at 9:40 p.m.