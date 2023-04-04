WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – NASA Wallops is hosting an information outreach event.

The event is on Wednesday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the NASA Wallops Visitor Center.

During the event, there will be discussion and information sharing on activities at NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The Visitor Center exhibit gallery and auditorium will be open for the public to visit and personnel will be onsite to share information on current and upcoming missions.

Wallops’ Environmental Team will be on-hand to discuss and answer questions about a number of programs and initiatives on the facility.