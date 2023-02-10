WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Wallops’ sounding rocket launch scheduled for Friday morning has been scrubbed due to high winds.

NASA says it’s now evaluating weather conditions for a possible launch on Saturday, February 11. Though if the launch were to happen on Saturday, there will be no livestream and the visitor center will not be open for viewing.

This latest launch attempt comes two weeks after the first U.S. launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from Wallops. The sounding rockets are smaller than the Electron, which was 18 meters in height and weighed 12 and 1/2 tons.

WAVY will continue to monitor the latest launch attempt and let you know when it’s happening.