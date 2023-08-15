WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The launch of two sounding rockets from NASA Wallops has been moved to Wednesday morning.

NASA says they rescheduled because of unfavorable weather conditions and poor ocean conditions that would impact the recovery of the rockets.

The launch window Wednesday will be from 6-10 a.m.

The sounding rockets are smaller than the Antares rocket that launched earlier this month. Instead of going to the International Space Station, these rockets will carry student experiments into suborbital space.