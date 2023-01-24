WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – Rocket Lab is expected to have its first U.S. launch of its Electron rocket.
The launch at NASA Wallops on Virginia’s Eastern Shore was supposed to be at 6 p.m. Monday, but it was scrubbed due to what it said was poor weather conditions. It is now set for the 6 to 8 p.m. window. NASA said the weather is 90% favorable.
The 59-foot-tall rocket has been scheduled for launch several times but scrubbed due to weather conditions, dating back to December.
Rocket Lab, a California-based company that also launches in New Zealand, actually wanted to launch from Wallops as early as 2020, but put things on pause for the arrival of NASA’s new autonomous flight termination software.
WAVY’s Jeff Edmondson will be live from Wallops Island and will be reporting on the launch.
Here’s Rocket Lab’s guide on where and when you could see Electron after it launches.
The automatic flight termination system, or AFTS, will be ready for the launch.