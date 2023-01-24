WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – Rocket Lab is expected to have its first U.S. launch of its Electron rocket.

The launch at NASA Wallops on Virginia’s Eastern Shore was supposed to be at 6 p.m. Monday, but it was scrubbed due to what it said was poor weather conditions. It is now set for the 6 to 8 p.m. window. NASA said the weather is 90% favorable.

Our operators have cleared the first poll for today’s mission and we are currently GO FOR LAUNCH of Electron from LC-2!



Target lift-off:

UTC | 23:00

ET | 18:00

PT | 15:00

NZDT | 12:00 Jan 25



📸 @TheFavoritist pic.twitter.com/HVYdwpNQY0 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 24, 2023

A Virginia company, with a Virginian-built spacecraft, flying on Electron from our Virginia launch pad – Virginia really is for launch lovers with today’s mission for @Hawkeye360.



Target lift-off:

UTC | 23:00

ET | 18:00

PT | 15:00

NZDT | 12:00 Jan 25 pic.twitter.com/sMSU1dy6CQ — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 24, 2023

The 59-foot-tall rocket has been scheduled for launch several times but scrubbed due to weather conditions, dating back to December.

Rocket Lab, a California-based company that also launches in New Zealand, actually wanted to launch from Wallops as early as 2020, but put things on pause for the arrival of NASA’s new autonomous flight termination software.

LOX’d and loaded for launch! Propellant fill on Electron has begun at LC-2 ahead of our first launch mission from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/ZKzz19Clxe — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 24, 2023

WAVY’s Jeff Edmondson will be live from Wallops Island and will be reporting on the launch.

A huge thank you to @RocketLab for the day of tour before launch! pic.twitter.com/yl0mFcHhS8 — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffEdmondsonWX) January 24, 2023

Here’s Rocket Lab’s guide on where and when you could see Electron after it launches.

Hoping to catch a glimpse of Electron as it soars through the sky from Virginia? Here’s our guide on where and when you could see Electron after launch. pic.twitter.com/eu81wNjWf4 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 24, 2023

The automatic flight termination system, or AFTS, will be ready for the launch.