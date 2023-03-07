WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – Rocket Lab has announced the launch window and timing for its next mission from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

The mission is called ‘Stronger Together,’ it is a dedicated launch for Capella Space.

Stronger Together:

Date – NET Saturday, March 11

NET Saturday, March 11 Time – Launch window: 6 p.m. -8 p.m. ET

Location -Launch Complex 2, Wallops Island, Virginia.

Rocket Lab's next launch from Wallops is scheduled for this Saturday, March 11, with a window of 6-8 p.m. EST. Our visitor center will not be open for this mission. The launch, weather permitting, may be visible those along the East Coast. https://t.co/Cycr58Zlns pic.twitter.com/BoTlRY3a2n — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) March 7, 2023

Stronger Together is the first of five missions for Capella Space on Electron this year.

The mission will deploy two 100-kg class satellites for Capella Space to low Earth orbit to increase the company’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging capacity for its customers who rely on accurate and timely data captured through all weather conditions, day and night.

More details about the mission are available here: Rocket Lab Announces Launch Window for Second Electron Mission from Virginia.