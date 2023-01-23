WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Rocket Lab will have to wait at least one more day for its first U.S. launch of its Electron rocket.

The launch at NASA Wallops on the Eastern Shore was supposed to be on Monday at 6 p.m., but it was scrubbed due to “poor weather conditions.” It’s now set for Tuesday, January 24 in the 6-8 p.m. window. Weather for Tuesday is 90% favorable, NASA says.

The launch of the 59-foot tall rocket has been delayed several times due to weather conditions, having originally been scheduled for December. Rocket Lab, a California-based company that also launches in New Zealand, actually wanted to launch from Wallops as early as 2020, but put things on pause for the arrival of NASA’s new autonomous flight termination software.

Rocket Lab will send three small satellites from the HawkEye 360 company into orbit, with the mission titled “Virginia is for Launch Lovers.” You should be able to get a glimpse of the rocket as far north as Canada and south as Georgia, NASA says.

A livestream of the launch will also be available here.