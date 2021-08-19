NASA Wallops launching sounding rocket Thursday night

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Wallops plans to launch a 44-foot suborbital sounding rocket Thursday night.

The launch is scheduled to happen between 5-8:30 p.m.

It’s carrying student experiments from eight community college and university teams, including Virginia Tech, into suborbital space. The students worked on the projects for more than a year.

People in the nearby launch area on the Eastern Shore should be able to see the rocket for a few seconds.

We're at it again! 🚀 Payloads built by eight community college and university teams will launch aboard a sounding rocket tomorrow, Aug. 19, between 5-8:30 pm ET. For those in the Wallops area, weather permitting, you may catch a glimpse of the rocket. 🌟 https://t.co/cuvulNNeY9 pic.twitter.com/RKdfsfu6f1 — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) August 18, 2021

The sounding rocket is much smaller than the Cygnus cargo ship launched earlier this month. The ship went to the International Space Station with fresh fruits and even a pizza kit.

Look for live coverage tonight here on WAVY.com. If the launch is scrubbed, backup date are August 20-21.