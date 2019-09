WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – NASA is set to launch a rocket between 5:30 and 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, September 17.

According to the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, the launch is in support of a Department of Defense mission, and will not be open to the public.

The launch may be visible throughout the mid-Atlantic region.