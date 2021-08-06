NASA Wallops set to launch rocket to Space Station on August 10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you want to watch the rocket from as close as you can get, Chincoteague is the place to be. NASA Wallops Visitors Center will be closed for this launch.

I would recommend setting up a chair at Robert Reed Waterfront park, or another park in Chincoteague and watching the launch. The rocket is set to liftoff at 5:56 p.m.

If you cannot make it to watch the launch. NASA TV will also have a broadcast beginning at 5:30 p.m. WAVY will carry the stream live online and on Facebook.

Go Antares!
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Module – WAVY Weather

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10