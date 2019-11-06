NASA needs our help to study Clouds

Here is your chance to be a Citizen Scientist and help NASA!

The NASA Globe fall challenge is underway and is about to come to an end soon, on November 15th, but it’s not too late to get involved and help make observations! What they are doing; the NASA Team wants to study the differences in clouds and things like dust and smoke. While we don’t see much smoke in our air now (compared to California) we can still help them out when we have those foggy mornings. All you need is the app and a smartphone to take pictures of the sky!

In the past you make have seen my video about whats going on at NASA Langley and the GLOBE Challenge, but if you want to learn more, go here:

NASA GLOBE Clouds Fall Challenge

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson