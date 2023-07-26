WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Feel the Antares rocket leave the launch pad from the launch viewing area at NASA’s Flight Facility Visitor Center in Wallops Island on Aug. 1.

The Antares will carry scientific research, new supplies and hardware to the International Space Station. The grounds of the Visitor’s Center opens at 5:30 p.m., and the launch will take place at 8:31 p.m. The launch viewing area is located 7 miles away from the launch pads, and is one of the only public sites with a clear view.

The event is free, but space will be limited and usually fills up in the first 60-90 minutes of opening, according to NASA’s website.

Vehicles and pedestrians aren’t permitted to stand in front of gates prior to to opening.

For FAQs visit their website here.