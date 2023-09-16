VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The NAS Oceana Air Show kicked off Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. This year’s event celebrates 50 years of women in naval aviation.

It was a celebration of airpower, unity and patriotism–thousands made their way out to NAS Oceana for the first day of the annual air show. First timer, Charles Rocklebank, was among them.

“The weather’s great and just came to hang out with my friends and enjoy the show. I’m really looking forward to the blue angels. I’ve never seen them. I’ve never been to an air show,” said Rocklebank who traveled from Northern Neck to see the event.

Performances include the Blue Angela, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Rhino Demo Team, and ‘LEAP FROGS,’ among many others.

“I’ve really come to see Fat Albert with the Blue Angels. I haven’t seen him in a couple of years. I was kind of hoping maybe he was going to be here,” said John Hathaway of Kilmarnock.

Hathaway has been an air show regular since 2011.

“I come every year, trying to bring some family and some friends,” Hathaway stated.

If you missed out on day one, the high-flying fun continues Sunday morning.

“Bring a hat, sunscreen and a chair,” Hathaway advised newcomers.