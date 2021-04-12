NAACP holding press conference on Windsor traffic stop incident on Monday

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Chapter of the NAACP will hold a press conference on Monday alongside state and local leaders to discuss the “horrendous” traffic stop of a U.S. Army officer by two Windsor police officers.

The incident that took place in December has led to national outrage, calls for independent investigations, and the firing of one of the two officers. The video of the incident was first reported by the Virginian-Pilot.

Monday’s press conference will be at 6 p.m. in the Town of Windsor. WAVY will have live coverage.

“Since this incident there’s been a lack of transparency by the Town of Windsor and the police department to its citizens and community leaders,” the NAACP said in a release. “Our duty as a civil rights organization is to call out injustice and incidents such as this and to ensure that all citizens’ constitutional rights are safeguarded. Therefore, we will call on local, state and federal officials to properly investigate this matter to the fullest extent and propose a Plan of Action for the Town of Windsor and the Commonwealth of Virginia to immediately act on.”

Lieutenant Caron Nazario, a graduate of Virginia State University currently stationed at Fort Lee, is suing the two Windsor police officers over the traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2020, in which police pointed their guns at him, used pepper spray and said “you’re fixing to ride the lightning,” a reference to the electric chair, the lawsuit says.

In body camera video, Officer Daniel Crocker said he couldn’t see a visible rear license plate on Nazario’s SUV when he initiated the traffic stop. However there was a temporary tag displayed in a tinted rear window.

The lawsuit said after Crocker turned on his cruiser’s blue lights, Nazario, who is Black and Latino, traveled less than a mile and slowed down until he pulled into a BP gas station. Nazario later told the officers he wanted to stop in a well-lit area.

A second officer, Joe Gutierrez, also arrived in his cruiser behind Crocker, and they classified the traffic stop as “high risk,” saying Nazario was “eluding police” and his SUV’s window tint prevented officers from seeing inside.

Both officers are seen on body camera with their weapons pointed at Nazario, who was in his service uniform, and yelling for him to get out of the SUV.

“I’m honestly afraid to get out.” One of the officers told Nazario, “Yeah, you should be!”

Gutierrez eventually deployed pepper spray multiple times, and Nazario eventually got out of the vehicle.

Nazario is asking for at least $1 million in damages and for the court to rule that the two officers violated his rights, including rights under the Fourth Amendment.

His attorney, Jonathan Arthur, said Nazario’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when officers exercised and “unreasonable use of force” and temporarily seized Nazario’s gun. He also said they violated the First Amendment by threatening Nazario’s career if he complained.

On Sunday night, hours after Gov. Ralph Northam called for an independent investigation into the matter, the Town of Windsor announced that Gutierrez had been fired after an investigation. Crocker remains with the force.

“That even though we are in the minority in the Town of Windsor we will continue to fight for justice until changes are made. We will not stop fighting until we eradicate all acts of racism once and for all,” said Valerie Butler, President of the Isle of Wight Chapter of the NAACP.