BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A North Carolina man has been arrested on sex crimes against a child, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says.

BCSO arrested Johnny Thomas, 49, of Windsor on two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of an attempted 1st-degree sex offense.

Thomas was arrested and booked in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

The case started in 2021 when BCSO received a report of a sex crime and Thomas was the alleged perpetrator.

The 2021 investigation led to Thomas being arrested and charged with 21 sex crime charges on March 21, 2022.

According to a press release, in an article dated March 31, 2022, on the Bertie Ledger website, a request, for anyone else that may have been a victim or is a witness to any incident involving the suspect was published.

More victims came forward reporting to be a victim of sex offenses and identified Thomas as the perpetrator.

Investigators interview numerous victims and were able to obtain charges against Thomas.

If there is anyone who may have been a victim or a witness to any incident involving the suspect, contact the Bertie County Investigative Division 252-794-5330.