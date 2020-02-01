My First Two Weeks at Wavy.

Ever since I decided to work and study in this field, I knew getting an internship at a major television / production company was something I wanted to cross of my list, and WAVY T.V. 10 is one of the top markets in this area. I was kind of nervous coming into this but in a good way because it was taking a major step in eventually working in my career. However, as soon as I stepped in, it was very calming energy, from talking to Stephaine Cooke, and then Bob Bennett, I felt like I was in a safe space and all my worries started to go away. From there, I was able to meet some really great people like Ezra and John, a video editor and PhotoHog that have skills that I want to add, and they embraced me and made me feel like one of their own. From shadowing different co-workers in their respected field, to going out on live shoots, I’m excited for the opportunities that are coming my way and I want to continue to put myself in position to grow and learn at WAVY.