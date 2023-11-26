PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Museum Store Sunday allows patrons to score discounts at all Portsmouth museum stores.

“It’s meant to be a great addition to all those holiday shopping specials that happen right after Thanksgiving and a chance for us to highlight the museums in our communities,” said Erin Colston, Children’s Museum of Virginia Manager.

The Children’s Museum, Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, and the Portsmouth Welcome Center will offer 25% off for museum members and 15% off for non-members.

“It is the Sunday following Thanksgiving where museum stores all across the country do special discounts and promotions for all the shoppers. Just to encourage shopping local and shopping, specifically at museum stores, because museum stores have a lot of really unique things to offer that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Noelle Torian, City of Portsmouth Gift shops manager.

Torian and her team decorated the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center gift shop. Next door is the Winter Wonderland with Santa and his elves.

“We encourage people to come on in, do your shopping, take a Christmas photo with your family,” said Torian. “We also have a lot of consignment art for the local artists, which is really unique to this area.”

Another holiday shopping option, the Children’s Museum at 221 High Street, Portsmouth. The Children’s Museum was named the 2023 Virginia media gold star winner as the best toy store in Portsmouth.

“Our entire museum is designed around interactive play and play through learning, and we want the toys that you can purchase here in the books to be the exactly the same way. Everything that you purchase here hopefully is inspired by something that the kids enjoyed in the museum,” said Colston.

Most of the shops close Sunday at 4 p.m. with the expectation of the Welcome Center which will close Sunday at 5 p.m.

For more Portsmouth holiday events visit: https://portsvaevents.com/holidays/.