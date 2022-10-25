NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested.

Police announced Tuesday morning that Kenneth L. Yates, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He’s currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

The homicide happened just before midnight back on July 9 outside a Tinee Giant convenience store at 2701 Ocean View Avenue, just off 7th Bay Street. 31-year-old Norfolk resident Todd L. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details in the case have been shared by police, but Wilson’s family said at the time they believe he was carjacked.

Wilson was a former Norview High School football player and security guard. His cousin said he was a good person who wanted to make people feel safe.