HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 eastbound west of King Street has caused property damage, but no injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.

The Virginia Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that drivers should expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The east center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, and backups extend west past LaSalle Avenue.