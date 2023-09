NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were reported hurt in a multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning on the westbound side of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Norfolk dispatchers say they got the call at 2:34 a.m. and there were four patients reported.

WAVY’s working to learn about the extent of injuries and what caused the crashed.

Virginia State Police are investigating and the westbound lanes have since reopened.