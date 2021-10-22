Multiple businesses, cars in Onancock targeted in recent crime spree

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Corner Bakery and Mallards weren’t the only businesses hit in a recent crime spree in Onancock.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department says burglaries have also been reported in recent days at Bizzotto’s and the Roseland Theatre.

Several vehicles in town have also been broken into. The crimes happened between Sunday, October 17 and October 20, the sheriff’s office says.

The Corner Bakery burglary happened sometime the night of October 19/morning of October 20. The bakery posted about it Wednesday morning.

There’s no suspect information or photos at this time, but authorities say “several” young males were seen fleeing after the incidents. WAVY’s reached out to authorities for additional details.

These incidents come just over a year after the Corner Bakery was burglarized. Two juvenile suspects were arrested for breaking and entering and petty larceny.

The Onancock Police Department and sheriff’s office are working together in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.