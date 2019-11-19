Multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Gloucester County under investigation

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 17 in the Whitemarsh area of Gloucester County.

The number and extent of injuries have yet to be released by authorities, but photos from the scene showed at least two vehicles with heavy damage, including one flipped on its side.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near the Lighthouse Worship Center in the 4300 block of Route 17, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. It stopped all southbound traffic and led to major delays. All lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

10 On Your Side is waiting to learn more from authorities. Check back for updates.