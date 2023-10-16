PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash early Monday evening on Effingham Street has closed the road between South Street and Interstate 264, Portsmouth Police said.

(WAVY Photo – Rachel Ousley)

The multi-vehicle crash took place in the 900 block of Effingham Street near the intersection with South Street around 5:57 p.m., according to Portsmouth dispatch.

Photos taken by WAVY producer Rachel Ousley show at least one person who appeared to be on a stretcher, and at least two vehicles that sustained damage, including a while pick-up truck.

