HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Del. Mike Mullin announced his resignation from the House of Delegates Monday. His last day as delegate will be Nov. 7.

In a short letter to House Speaker Todd Gilbert, Mullin, a Democrat who has been serving as the 93rd District delegate, said “it has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the Virginia Peninsula, and it has been an immense privilege to work for a short while in this august body.”

He said that, “after careful consideration, I respectfully resign from the House of Delegates, effective at 11:59 p.m. on November 7, 2023.

Mullin had announced in February that he would not seek reelection to the 93rd district, which encompasses parts of Newport News, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. At that time, he said he wanted to spend more time with his children.

On the same day he announced he would not seek re-election, Mullin announced that his youngest child, 4-month-old Peter, had died.

In a Facebook post, Mullin said his time in the House of Delegates “has been the honor of a lifetime and an experience I will always cherish.”

Mullin said he has accepted a job “that is a wonderful fit for me and my family.”

He expressed thanks “to more people than I can name or count” on both a personal and professional level.

“I believe deeply in serving my community and look forward to continuing that service in other ways,” Mullin said.

His legislative success includes “Heaven’s Law,” a bill that changed how social workers investigate child abuse allegations. It was named in honor of local 11-year-old Heaven Watkins, who was killed by her mother.

In the 2023 session, he sponsored a bill to commemorate Virginia’s Green Book sites that passed unanimously in the House. Gov. Glenn Youngkin helped unveil the first of Virginia’s Green Book markers Thursday at was once the Bay Shore Hotel in Buckroe Beach.