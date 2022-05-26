NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A manufacturing company will invest $9 million to expand its operations in Newport News, with 32 new positions expected to be created.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announced the news about Mühlbauer Inc. in a release on Thursday, saying Virginia beat out Oregon for the project.

Mühlbauer’s first moved into their 30,000-square-foot facility at Oakland Industrial Park back in 2009 to establish a North American base for the Germany-based Mühlbauer Group. This investment will go toward facility upgrades and new production equipment.

Mühlbauer creates automated machinery used to make chip-based cards, RFID labels and other software and hardware. For example their equipment is used to help personalize Virginia driver’s licenses and protect documents against counterfeiting.

“We started our success in Virginia 25 years ago and would like to continue our path in Virginia. We have grown to love this area and the Virginians,” said Josef Mühlbauer, Founder and CEO, Mühlbauer Group. “Our company has always appreciated the support we have received from the City of Newport News as well as the State of Virginia. Mühlbauer is also very proud that the Virginia Driver License is manufactured and personalized with Mühlbauer equipment.”

Governor Youngkin approved a $227,700 grant from Virginia’s Opportunity Fund for the expansion, the release says.

“For over 25 years, Mühlbauer has called Newport News home, and we are proud that they have chosen to expand in our city,” said McKinley L. Price, DDS, Mayor, City of Newport News. “Mühlbauer’s continuous investment in technology has made them a leader in innovation for an array of industries across the globe. Our city’s high-quality workforce and thriving business environment make it the ideal location for Mühlbauer’s growth in advanced manufacturing and intelligent solutions. We look forward to supporting Mühlbauer’s continued success in Newport News.”