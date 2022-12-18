SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – MSI, the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, will invest $61.6 million to open an East Coast distribution facility in Suffolk.

McDonald Development will build a new, 548,000-square-foot building at 2821 Holland Road for the company.

Virginia successfully competed with Georgia, New Jersey and South Carolina for the project. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city of Suffolk to secure the

project for Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who recently made the announcement of the new business for Suffolk, approved a $225,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the city with the project. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Funding and services for the company’s employee training activities will come from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Virginia is one of North America’s premier supply chain destinations, and we are excited to welcome MS International’s East Coast Distribution facility to the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a statement. “MSI will benefit from Suffolk’s prime location and proximity to our world-class port facilities, and we look forward to their success in the Hampton Roads region.”

State Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said the company’s plans for Suffolk “reinforces our strategic location and logistics infrastructure that is second-to-none.” The company, he said, would complement the city’s “impressive roster of supply chain management companies.”

MSI President Rup Shah said its new hub distribution center would dramatically improve its long-term distribution capabilities across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, and said the company was impressed with the Port of Virginia and its continued investments “to ensure a smooth flow of goods.”

Port CEO and Executive Director Stephen Edwards said MSI would be a “significant importer, and the investments we’re making in our terminals will help ensure that MSI can grow its volumes without concern.”

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman said the city appreciates the company wanting to come to the city, adding to its tax base.

State Sen. John Cosgrove and Del. Clinton Jenkins also praised the deal.

The company has more than 40 showrooms and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, and it imports more than 70,000 containers per year, managing an inventory of more than 300 million square feet. It has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, and more than 60 in Virginia.