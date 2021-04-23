MS Visibility Virtual Concert promises to entertain and inform

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee of Pentatonix perform onstage at WE Day California at The Forum on April 25, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE Day)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Walk MS is just eight days away, and it just so happens there’s a concert Saturday night to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis.

The MS Visibility Concert is a virtual event that will include famous singers, like Clay Walker, Siedah Garrett, and David Osmond, who all live with the disease. You will also hear from actors, actresses, and influencers who live with MS, or whose family members have the disease, including Blair Underwood.

You can also expect to see a performance from Pentatonix. The group tweeted it’s excited to take part in the virtual concert!

Key advocacy organizations will be on hand to speak about resources you may not realize are out there.

“Sometimes if you’re in that bubble or in your area, you don’t even know what’s available to you. So, other organizations such as Can Do MS, the National MS Society, MSAA, and others will be a part of this,” said Dr. Mitzi Williams.

Williams is a neurologist and MS Specialist in Atlanta. She runs the Joi Life Wellness Group and is the Lead Investigator of the CHIMES Trial which is the first minority focused trial in Multiple Sclerosis.

During the concert, Dr. Williams will talk about diversity and research.

“When we think of MS, oftentimes we think of a certain population of people, you know, people of European decent, but here in the US we have a multitude of people, and across the world, who have MS. People who are black, Hispanic, Latino, Native American, Asian, of many different backgrounds.”

Dr. Williams says this concert will help MS patients feel seen.

“There are so many symptoms of MS that are invisible. Things like fatigue or cognitive dysfunction, and often times people kind of deal with this, ‘but you look so good’ you know, type of sentiment from others, and so it’s important for people to come together and know that we see you. We hear you. We understand you, and we celebrate you.”

The MS Visibility Virtual Concert is Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m.. To register for the event, click here.

In the meantime, it’s not too late to join the WAVY Warriors for Walk MS! The virtual walk is next Saturday, May 1. To join our team, or to donate to the cause, click here.

WAVY-TV 10 Anchor Katie Collett has shared a number of stories about her life with Multiple Sclerosis. To learn more about her journey with the incurable disease, click here.