CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A Moyock man was taken into custody after a pursuit Saturday night, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. when deputies tried to stop Chase Taylor’s vehicle for a traffic violation in Moyock. The sheriff’s office says his vehicle pulled off at Camellia Drive and then took off back south on Shingle Landing Road. It then went down Tulls Creek Road before going onto Sawyertown Road.

The pursuit finally ended on southbound Caratoke Highway, where Taylor stopped around Southern Pine Drive. He was detained and charged with multiple traffic violations, including felony flee to elude. He was also charged with felony marijuana possession.

He was given a $30,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office says.